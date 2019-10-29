|
Mrs. Mamie Sophronia Merrell Cross, 77, long time resident of Denison, Texas passed away Friday October 25, 2019 at her home in Manchester, Tennessee. She was born in Denison, Texas on April 26, 1942 to Neville D. Merrell and Mary Louise Sinclair Anderson Merrell, who preceded her in death along with her husband, Michael A. Cross; daughter, Cheri A. Cross.
She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and the Denison Genealogy Group.
She is survived by son, David A. Cross and wife Mary Cross of Manchester; sister, Delila Reyonlds, Denison, TX; granddaughter, Amber L. Cross, Morganfield, KY; grandson, Michael A. Cross II, Manchester; cousin, Arnelda Turner.
Graveside funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the Fairview/Maple Grove Cemetery, Denison, Texas. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison, Texas. Arrangements in Tennessee by Central
Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com . Local arrangements by Bratcher Funeral Home. www.bratcherfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019