Manuel Enrique Valencia Hernandez, age 41, of Sherman, TX, passed away at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX, on Friday, November 27, 2020. Manuel was born on July 28, 1979 in La Liberad, El Salvador to Hosea Manuel Hernandez & Santos Mirian Valencia.

He is survived by his mother; Santos Mirian Valencia, his brothers; Cesar Hernandez, Nelson Hernandez, his sisters; Mirna Hernandez, Norma Hernandez, other extended family and many friends.

A funeral service will be Sunday, November 29, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at American Funeral service Chapel, Denison, TX. Officiating will be Priest Ruven Vonilla. Interment will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at St. Marys Cemetery, Sherman, TX.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

