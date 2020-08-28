April 14, 1921 - August 25, 2020

On Tuesday, August 25, Manuel Willie (Bill) Sampson passed away at his home in Denison TX. Bill was born in Red Oak TX on April 14th 1921. He moved to Denison TX in 1922 when his father took a job with the Katy Railroad. The family moved onto some acreage off Juanita where the family ran a small dairy. Bill attended Reason School and Denison High School. At 18 he joined the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America where he received his 75-year pin in 2015. He gave credit to his grandfather, AJ Barnett, for making himself and his four brothers the Master Carpenters they all came to be. Among his proudest construction projects were the barracks at Perrin Field and starting on the Denison Dam. During construction of the dam, Bill enlisted in the United States Navy. He served in the 33rd Construction Battalion known as the "Seabees". Bill's unit was attached to the 1st Marine Division, where he fought at the Battle of Guadalcanal, Peleliu, Bougainville, and Green Island. Eventually he ended up on Okinawa preparing for the invasion of mainland Japan. When the war ended, Bill returned home aboard the USS Yorktown in October of 1945, ending his 3 years of service in the South Pacific. Upon his return home, he went to work on the Lake Texoma Spillway. Bill continued to work in construction until retiring in 1989 from John Smither Construction. After retiring, he went to work with Dr. Sara and Dr. Sam Swamy as their personal handyman, and then finally stopped full time work at 80 years old.

Bill was proceeded in death by his wife, Frances Sampson, father, W.H. Sampson, mother, Dixie Sampson, brothers, Alfred, A.Z. (Dee), Elvis (Shorty), and James, and his sister Earline. He is survived by his daughter Judith Russey, grandchildren Lynita and her husband Jimmie Jones, Regan and her husband Pat Carew, Quinn Roberts, Kendall Daniel, Devin and his wife Lara Russey. Great-grandchildren Tarryn, Taylor, Caitlin, Brandon, Ashlie, Tanner, Hannah, Keegan, Kaden, Kalee, Gage, Zach, Emma and Lizzie. Great great-grandchildren Carson, Adalyn, Jas, Cedella, Liam, and Sade.

Grave side services will be held Friday the 28th of August at 2:00 at Cedar Lawn Cemetery.

