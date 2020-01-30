|
Marcell Wanell Booe Stogsdill of Garland, Texas, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. She was born September 17, 1932 to Earl and Eva (Hess) Booe in Bells, Texas. She met Melburn Stogsdill and they were married June 3, 1950.
Marcell worked as a director of Day Cares for many years and when she wasn't working with children, she shared an antique booth in Savoy, Texas with her sister in law Connie. She also made feather hat bands for cowboy hats.
She was very involved with The Shell Club, The Senior Center in Garland, and friends at Hometown Apartments. Marcell was an active member in the First Baptist Church of Garland for over 50 years. She loved to travel, to paint, read her Bible; and spending time with her family and friends. She loved the outdoors; calling up her children telling them to go outside and look at the moon and the stars. She loved watching the clouds and finding animals in them.
Marcell was the backbone to her family. She loved the Easter and Christmas Family gatherings. She made sure we have had Easter in the same spot for over 50 years. She always was putting quotes around in different places for others to find.
She is survived by her son; Ronnie and Pat Stogsdill of Garland, Texas, Elton Kent-Stogsdill and Deborah Palmer of Mathis, Texas; daughter Theresa and Donald Rice of Wylie, Texas; Grandsons; Jordan Stogsdill and Carmen of Farmersville, Texas, Chris Gifford of Garland, Texas, Chris Stogsdill and Samantha of Staten Island, New York, Jeremy Stogsdill and Samantha of Allen, Texas, Steven Rice and Jessica Of Lavon, Texas, Daniel Rice of Austin Texas; great grandchildren; Holden and Cooper Stogsdill of Farmersville, Texas, Jordin Lee and Dylan Stogsdill, Olivia and Hayden Rice of Lavon, Texas; Brother; Edward Booe and Connie of Round Rock, Texas; sister; Gail Phillips of Denison, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Melburn Stogsdill, parents; Earl and Eva (Hess) Booe, brothers; Wandell, Tommy, Kenneth, James, sisters; Donna, Maggie, Jozell.
Visitation January 30, 2020 at 11AM at the Mullican Little Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral services to follow in the chapel at 12PM.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020