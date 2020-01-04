Home

MARCELLA PETTA Obituary
Marclla Ann Petta, age 95, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Lockesburg, Arkansas..

Mrs. Petta is survived by her family, son, Anthony Ronald Petta of Denison, TX; Donald Louis Petta of Locksburg, AR; daughter, Ann Merrell of Locksburg, AR; and six grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Fairview Chapel. Family visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.

Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020
