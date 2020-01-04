|
|
|
Marclla Ann Petta, age 95, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Lockesburg, Arkansas..
Mrs. Petta is survived by her family, son, Anthony Ronald Petta of Denison, TX; Donald Louis Petta of Locksburg, AR; daughter, Ann Merrell of Locksburg, AR; and six grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Fairview Chapel. Family visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020