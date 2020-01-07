|
Marcella Ann Petta, age 95,slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her home in Lockesburg, Arkansas.
Mrs Petta was born August 27, 1924 in Whitesboro, Texas the daughter of Clyde and Verda Mae (Price) Pitcock. Marcella worked as a secretary and bookkeeper at three major motion picture studios in California from 1964-89. She had access to the sets and could speak to stars when they weren't working themselves. She spent 25 years meeting and speaking with some of Hollywood's greatest movie stars. She enjoyed watching movies, going to Choctaw and donating her time to different charities. Marcella loved the Lord, her family and animals. She lived a full and happy life and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Petta leaves behind her beloved family, son, Anthony Ronald Petta and Diane of Denison, TX; Donald Louis Petta of Lockesburg, AR; daughter, Ann Merrell of Lockesburg, AR; six grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Michael Rory Petta.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Fairview Chapel with Minister Basil McClure officiating. Family visitation was held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020