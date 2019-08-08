Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Memory Garden of Pampa
Pampa, TX
Marcelle Batson Obituary
Marcelle Batson, 85, of Denison, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at her residence in Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Memory Garden of Pampa in Pampa, TX. Pastor Paul Nachtigall will officiate. There is no set time for family visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her son, Gary Batson of Pagosa Springs, CO; daughters, Jennifer Brummett of Denison, Debbie Perrin of Olathe, CO, and Leslie Nute of Chandler, AZ; sister, Sally Bradford of Winnsboro, TX; brother, Geoff Terry of Duncan, Okla.; ten grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019
