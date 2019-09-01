Home

Marcelo Aleczander Gomez


2019 - 2019
Marcelo Aleczander Gomez Obituary
SHERMAN - Marcelo Aleczander Gomez. Marcelo is the son of Ashlyn Bergner and Miguel Gomez of Sherman, TX. He was born June 4, 2019 and was the answer to their prayers.
During his brief visit on earth, he enjoyed the sweet embrace of his mother's arms, bath time, and tummy time. He had a smile that would light up the room and warm every heart. Although his time on earth was short, the impact he made on everyone was beyond remarkable. On August 28, 2019, sweet Marcelo gained his wings and went to be with the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Cynthia Jo Bergner of Sherman. He is survived by his mother; Ashlyn Bergner and father; Miguel Gomez of Sherman, one brother; Michael Gomez, aunt; Bridgette Bergner; cousins, Zaelin and Zerrian Wimbush; uncle, Jessie Flores; grandparents, Anthony Bergner, Betty and Larry Jennings, and Amelia Reyes; and numerous cousins and extended family members.
Visitation will be held Tuesday Sept 3, 2019 9:30-11am at Waldo Funeral Home, funeral services will begin at 11am. Pastor Jeremy Craun will officiate.
Burial will take place at Garden of Memory in Colbert, Ok.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019
