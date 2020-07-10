MARCEY POTTS

Marcey Sue (Hathaway) Potts, age 72, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Denison, Texas.

Mrs. Potts is survived by her family, children Jodie Potts-Fleeger of Pueblo Colorado, Sherrie Potts of Sherman Texas, Scott and wife Cheryl Brown of Denison, Billie and wife Mika Potts of Van Alystne Shane and wife Cassandra Potts of French Village Missouri. Brandy Potts of Marshfield Missouri and Jeanette Welch of Denison TX; brother Keith Hathaway of Denison, TX; sister, Phyllis Urbonas of Mount Olive, Illinois; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Potts will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. All family and friends are invited.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to an account in Mary Tappan's name at Independent Financial for Jeanette.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

