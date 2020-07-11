MARCEY POTTS

Marcey Sue (Hathaway) Potts

Went to her heavenly home on the morning of July 8th 2020. In Denison, Texas

Marcey was born on June 14th, 1948 to Norma Jean Bowen and Maurice Robert Hathaway. She was a devoted Christian woman, wife, mother, sister, "Nanny" and great grandmother. She married the love of her life Larry Potts on February, 18th 1978



She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family as well as had a passion for dirt track racing and enjoyed going to Grayson County Speedway with her family and spending time with those at the races who were like family.



She is survived by her brother Keith Hathaway and wife Sharon of Denison, Sister Phyllis and Daron Urbonas of Mount Olive Illinois.

Best friend Mary Tappan of Denison Texas. Her children Jodie Potts-Fleeger of Pueblo Colorado, Sherrie Potts of Sherman Texas, Scott and wife Cheryl Brown of Denison, Billie and wife Mika Potts of Van Alystne Shane and wife Cassandra Potts of French Village Missouri. Brandy Potts of Marshfield Missouri and Jeanette Welch of Denison TX as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She is welcomed in heaven by her husband, Larry Clinton Potts, mother, Norma Jean Wiscombe, sister, Norma "Carol" Hathaway, sister, Kathy Hock and brother, Terry Hathaway.



"She flew up to Heaven on the wings of angels

By the clouds and stars and passed where no one sees

And she walks with Jesus and her loved ones waiting

And I know she's smiling saying

Don't worry 'bout me"



Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel in Denison, TX at 6 PM on Monday, July 13, 2020.



In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to an account in Mary Tappan's name at Independent Financial for Jeanette.

