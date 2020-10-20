Or Copy this URL to Share

Marcus Davis passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 in Durant, Oklahoma. Mr. Davis is survived by his daughter's, Charlsye Davis of Durant, Oklahoma, Jo Davis of Waxahachie, Texas, Sally Higginbotham of Denison, Texas; Sons, Mike Davis of Burleson, Texas and Jack Davis of Antlers, Oklahoma; brother Johnny Davis, and Andy Davis; ten Grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.

No services.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

