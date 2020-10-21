Margaret Ann Potts Easterling, age 88, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver, Colorado.
Mrs. Easterling is survived by her family, sister, Dorothy Wilson; her four beloved children: June Easterling, Rene' Easterling, Elesia Marchman and Rodney Easterling; two grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of special friends.
Private graveside will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. October 22, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 21, 2020.