1/
MARGARET ANN EASTERLING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ann Potts Easterling, age 88, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver, Colorado.
Mrs. Easterling is survived by her family, sister, Dorothy Wilson; her four beloved children: June Easterling, Rene' Easterling, Elesia Marchman and Rodney Easterling; two grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of special friends.
Private graveside will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. October 22, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved