Obituary Flowers Margaret 'Margie" Boyle, 88, a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend passed away peacefully at The Woodlands Place , Denison, Texas on February 13, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1930 in Manhattan to John and Agnes 'Dolly' Murphy. The Murphy family moved to Staten Island when Margie was in her teens after the death of her father. She married Walter J. Boyle in 1954.

Margie was a dedicated receptionist and file clerk, much appreciated by the patients and doctors alike at Staten Island Medical Group (H.I.P.) where she worked for over 30 years. She loved her work and her coworkers so much that for many years after retirement, she volunteered weekly always finding 'lost' charts. She was a long term member of St. Clare's and was active in the Mothers Club when her children were in school at St. Clare's. Margie was well known on Staten Island for her kindness and caring and for sharing bouquets of lilacs from her garden. In addition to volunteering, she enjoyed reading mysteries, her cats, shopping yard sales and feeding the birds.

In her final years, Margie left her beloved Staten Island to live with her daughter and son in law in Texas. As her health declined, she became a resident of The Woodlands Place where she was compassionately cared for by kind and doting staff. There, she brightened the days of the staff and her fellow residents with her "You look great" "You are wonderful" and other encouraging words.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Walter J. Boyle; parents, John and Dolly Murphy, her siblings Irene Mc Conville; Patricia and her husband Kenneth Walker and Audrey and her husband Walter Olsen and her sister in law Roseann and her husband Joseph Farris and her brother in law Ed McMahon.

She is lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her son, William 'Bill" Boyle of Staten Island; her daughter Kathleen 'Kate" Whitfield and her husband Larry of Sherman Texas; grandchildren Charlie, Emma and Parker Whitfield; her brother John Murphy and wife, Anna of Staten Island; her brother and sister in law Charles and Eileen Boyle of Staten Island, her sister in law, Josephine McMahon of New Jersey and numerous Boyle and Murphy nieces and nephews.

A family memorial gathering will take place on Staten Island in spring 2019. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019