Margaret Dell, 78, of Sherman, TX, passed away on June 1, 2019 in Sherman, TX.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 7, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sherman at 10 a.m.

Father Steve Antes will celebrate the mass. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. A Rosary will be said on Thursday, June 6, at 6 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Margaret was born in Tiffin, Ohio to Raymond and Catherine Kastner on February 2, 1941. She went to school at Calvert Catholic High School in Tiffin, Ohio. She married Thomas Dell on October 31, 1964 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Tiffin, Ohio. She graduated from Mercy School of Nursing in 1962. Later in life, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Professional Arts from St. Joseph's College in Maine, and her Master of Science in Health Care Administration from Parkwood University. She worked as a nurse for Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center for 33 years, retiring as the Vice President-Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer. After retirement, she continued nursing as a substitute school nurse for Sherman ISD and nurse consultant for St. Mary's Catholic School. She was involved in the Columbian Ladies Auxiliary at St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Women's Guild, and the Altar Cleaning Society. She served on the Executive Committee for the Texoma Regional Blood Center for many years. She was the Chairperson of the St. Mary's Catholic Church Fall Festival for 10 years, and continued to work with various Fall Festival Committees over the years.. Her biography was published in the 'Who's Who in American Nursing' in 1988/89 and in 1993/94. She was also selected as one of the 'Dallas/Fort Worth Great One Hundred Nurses' for 2000.

Margaret loved being a nurse, and continued to be a licensed nurse until her death. When she began as a substitute nurse, she greatly enjoyed being a 'regular nurse' once more, as she put it. Margaret loved to read and play the piano. She was always humming and singing as she worked, especially when she helped to clean the altar service materials at St. Mary's Catholic Parish. She also enjoyed caring for the flower beds around her house and keeping the weeds under control. More than this, Margaret loved her family, and loved to host everyone for holiday and birthday dinners whenever she could.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Dell of Sherman; parents, Raymond and Catherine Kastner of Tiffin, OH; sister, Dorothy Phillips of Tiffin, OH; and son, Matthew Dell.

Margaret is survived by children, Monica Dell, Joseph Dell and wife Gretchen Dell, Nicholas Dell and wife Suzanne Dell, David Dell, and Catherine Smith and husband Raymond Smith; grandchildren Jacob, Jonathan, Emma, and Connor Dell, and Carrie Smith; and her sisters, Donna Steyer and Martha Hohman, both of Tiffin, Ohio, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Joseph, Nicholas, David, and Jacob Dell, Raymond Smith, and Mike VanSant.

Memorials may be given to St. Mary's Catholic School, Sherman, TX.

The family of Margaret Dell wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Benson, and the staff of the Medical ICU at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman. Margaret's family would like to thank family members, friends, and co-workers for their support and care during the past several weeks.

