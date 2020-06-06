Margaret J. Simpson Preston was born in Quinlan, Texas, July 10, 1932. Her parents were Willis B. and Myrtle Mitchell Williamson. Margaret attended local schools until her marriage to Arnold W. Simpson, August 8, 1950 in Sherman, Texas. He preceded her in death. Margaret married Earnest Preston in 1998. He preceded her in death.
Margaret worked at Levi's and Diapers until 1967 when she went to work for TI until her retirement in 1991. She then became a CNA and worked at Homestead and TMC. She then worked at the school as a Granny. She was known by many as "Granny". Margaret was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
Margaret is survived by her four daughter, Diana Farley and husband, Richard of San Antonio, TX; Deborah J. Blakley of Sherman, TX; Vickie Keitz and husband, Rick of Denison, TX; Joann Jefferson of Oklahoma City, OK; grandchildren, Rick Farley, Kevin Farley, Davina Graham, Nickolas Keitz, Joseph Keitz, Sandy Bunch and Tiffany Jefferson; eleven great grandchildren, brother, W. B. Williamson of Cartwright, OK; and two stepsons. She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, three sisters, and one grandchild.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Rev. Keith Taylor officiating. Private interment will held in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 6, 2020.