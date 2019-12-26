|
Margaret Jean Kennedy passed from this life on December 20th, 2019, after a hard battle with Alzheimer's, with her husband at her side, and in the care of the wonderful staff of Brookdale Willows Assisted Living and Grayson County Hospice.
Jean was born on August 19, 1936 in Chamberino, New Mexico. She met and fell in love with Phillip Edward Kennedy at the wedding of mutual friends in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She had been working as a switch board operator. They married six short weeks later on August 4, 1957. They made a few different moves while Phil served in the Air Force, and then settled in Tempe, Arizona at the completion of his service. In 1976, they moved to Lucas, Texas and then in 2000 they moved to Van Alstyne.
Jean spent her life taking care of her family. She made the best cookies and her amazing cheesecake recipe is still used at holidays. Besides her family, she loved flowers and collecting interesting looking rocks. Her two children and six grandchildren all have memories of special family trips and quality family time together. Having grown up the daughter of a farmer-rancher, Jean knew the meaning of hard work and worked by the side of her husband for many years supporting his real-estate and home-rental 'hobby'. Phil and Jean were members of the First Baptist Church in Van Alstyne.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Vada Harper, as well has her two sisters, Doris Cavnar, Diana Tow, and brother, Gary Harper.
Jean is survived by her husband, Phillip; and their two children, Keith Kennedy, with his wife Janene, and Kathleen Elsbury, with her husband Stephen; as well as six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Jean's sweet spirit will be greatly missed. The family has been touched by many, many expressions of care and love of neighbors and the community of Van Alstyne.
