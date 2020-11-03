Born April 20,1957

Died September 22,2020

Born in

Wilmington, Delaware

Margaret Jean had worked for the State School in Houston with the special needs kids swim team to compete in the Special Olympics in Texas. It gave her great joy to work these kids. In recent years She raised show rabbits and begin to mentor the youth in the surrounding counties. She was always willing to help them with their rabbits. She would do anything for the kids in the rabbit community and was always proud of to talk about her nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her dad Charles Nace, brother Charlie Nace and wife Ann of Ft. Worth, sister Joy Lucas and husband Mike Lucas. Nieces April Nace, Heather Lucas, and Latosha Lucas. Nephews Casey Nace and Ryan Nace. Extended nieces and nephews Christina McMillan and husband Jared, Cody Lucas and wife Cat and Brittany Lucas. She is preceded in death by her mother Myrtle Nace and grandparents.

A memorial service will be held on November 7th at 1:00 at Trinity lighthouse in Denison TX.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the 4-H Rabbit Clubs of Fannin County or Grayson County.

