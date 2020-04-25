|
Margaret Adams Jones passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, just shy of her 102nd birthday. She was born on April 18, 1918, in Warren, Arkansas. The younger of two daughters born to Cadmus Duren Adams and Bennie Magnolia Williford Adams; her older sister was Annetta Adams Bryant, who passed February 16, 1991. Margaret lived in Warren until the age of four when her parents moved to Little Rock, Ark. At age six, her parents moved to a farm twenty-two miles southeast of Little Rock, where Duren Adams was overseer of the Landreth Farm, and her mother Bennie Adams was a teacher for a one-room school on the farm, too.
Margaret's childhood schooling occurred on the farm east of the Arkansas River, and in Scott, Keo, and England, Arkansas. She changed schools several times because of school closing and consolidations
during the Great Depression. For college, Margaret attended the University of the Ozarks, then Central Arkansas State, and graduated from Southeastern State University in Oklahoma. She attended the University of Arkansas Medical School to become a Roentgenology (X-Ray) Technician. After graduating, she worked at Southern Clinic in Texarkana, Ark. where she met Reed Walton Jones, Jr. and married him on December 27, 1941.
She then moved to St. Louis to work at Mission Pacific Railroad Hospital while Reed attended Washington University Medical School. After a brief time in Dallas for Reed's internship at Baylor, she spent two years traveling the United States and Hawaii while Reed served as Captain in the US Army.
After Army life, it was two years in Fort Worth where Reed had a residency. Then came Denison, where she remained except for the three years in Memphis, Tennessee, while Reed specialized in Opthalmology. Once they settled in Denison to raise their family, Margaret stayed for the next sixty-five years.
Margaret had 4 children: three daughters and one son. Duren Jones Alvarez, who passed December 24, 1979, Cheri Jones DeBruicker of Bloomington, Indiana, Reeda Jones Miller, of Denison, Texas, and Reed Walton "Wally" Jones III, who passed November 25, 2019. Between her four children, she has six Grandchildren, ten Great-Grandchildren, and three Great-Great Grandchildren.
She was an avid bridge player, painter, seamstress, and home cook. Her sweet tooth was well known, and she used it to develop an award-winning pecan pie recipe. She was involved in the community, volunteering at the local hospital well into her nineties, assuring her colleagues she was 20 years younger. She was an active member of the Waples Methodist Church of Denison for 50 years, too.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 25, 2020