Margaret "LaVelle" Jones - Sherman, Texas
On June 1, 2020, Heaven welcomed a beautiful angel. Margaret "LaVelle" Jones passed away peacefully in her home. LaVelle was born on January 13, 1935 in Elkins, Arkansas. She grew up on a farm in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. LaVelle played basketball on the high school basketball team and graduated in 1952. After high school she went to work at a doctor's office as a nurse aide in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
She met Johnnie James Jones on a blind date and they married June 20, 1953. LaVelle and Johnnie have two daughters: Elizabeth Ann and Teresa Maria. LaVelle was a stay at home Mom raising her daughters.
In 1971 they moved to Plano, Texas when Johnnie was transferred at his job. LaVelle began doing bookkeeping for Johnnie's part-time truck part business. They later became owners of Red River Truck Service and moved to Sherman, Texas where they eventually retired.
LaVelle loved to play bingo and solve word search puzzles. She had a heart of gold and would go out of her way to help anyone. If you visited in their home, she always had to feed you.
LaVelle goes to join her husband and their beloved dog, Miss T. She leaves behind her daughters, Elizabeth Mason of Sherman, Teresa Doyle and her husband, Bob of Murphy, Tx; grandchildren: Jenny Swallow, Angi Burns, Ryan Doyle, Jeff Doyle. Great grandchildren: Ash Burns, Avery Burns, Jaxx Burns, Ty Nixson, Joey Nixson, Landry Swallow, Mikayla Doyle, and Mille Doyle. Preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Velma Watts of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Sisters: Libby Porter and Joan Webb. Brothers: Homer Watts, Jr. and John Watts.
A memorial service will be held on at 3:00 PM on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel 619 N Travis, Sherman, TX.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
The online register book www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 3, 2020.