Margaret Adams Jones died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Margaret had 4 children: three daughters and one son. Duren Jones Alvarez, who passed December 24, 1979, Cheri Jones DeBruicker of Bloomington, Indiana, Reeda Jones Miller, of Denison, Texas, and Reed Walton "Wally" Jones III, who passed November 25, 2019. Between her four children, she has six Grandchildren, ten Great-Grandchildren, and three Great-Great Grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 10:30 A.M. at Waples Methodist Church, Denison, TX. Family visitation will be held from 10 – 10:30 with the service to follow. A private family burial will be 9:30 at Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

