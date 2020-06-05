Margaret J. Simpson Preston of Denison, Texas, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Homestead of Denison.

Margaret is survived by her four daughter, Diana Farley and husband, Richard of San Antonio, TX; Deborah J. Blakley of Sherman, TX; Vickie Keitz of Denison, TX; Joann Jefferson of Nevada; seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, brother, W. B. Williamson of Cartwright, OK; and two stepsons.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Rev. Keith Taylor officiating. Private interment will held in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

