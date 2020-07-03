1/
MARGARET SMITH
Margaret Smith of Durant, Oklahoma died on Tuesday June 30th, 2020 at the age of 81.
A graveside service in celebration of her life will be at 10:00 AM on Friday July 3, 2020 at the Bokchito Pavilion in Bokchito, Oklahoma with Bro. Jessie West officiating.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her, older sister, Ella Brown of Taft, California.
The services for Margaret will be streamed live on our FB page. Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
