Margaret Tidwell, 80, of Durant, Okla, died Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. April 22 at First Baptist Church in Durant, Okla. Dr. David Whitlock and Kim Harrison will officiate. Bu rial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Durant, Okla. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Okla.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Canadian Southern Baptist Seminary and College, 200 Seminary View, Cochrane, Alberta, AB T4C 2GI, Canada.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 20, 2019
