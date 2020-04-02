|
Margie Ruth Phelps, 107, of Whitesboro, Texas was called to her Heavenly home on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Margie was born on November 26, 1912 in Tioga, Texas to John Adam and Catherine Jane (Bradstreet) Mayo. She married Earnest Floyd Phelps Sr. on September 20, 1931. Margie was of the Baptist faith. She loved gardening, sewing and quilting. Margie loved her family and her friends dearly.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Wilson and husband, Bill of Whitesboro; son, John Phelps and wife Judy of Whitesboro, daughter-in-law, Janice Phelps of Whitesboro; sister, Mary Hall of McKinney; nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and other loving friends and family.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Floyd Phelps Sr., parents, John and Kate Mayo, son, Earnest Floyd Phelps Jr., daughter, Carroll Jane Hale, sister, Daisy Earnhart, four brothers, Frank, Carl, Travis and Ott Mayo, and great-granddaughter, Emma Kaye Phelps.
Graveside services honoring Margie will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Dixie Cemetery in Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Mike Flanagan. Arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.
Due to the federal restrictions in place at this time, services will be for immediate family members only.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020