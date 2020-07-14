Maria A. Escamilla died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Medical City of McKinney.

Maria leaves behind to cherish her memory 15, Children Maria Elena Reyes, Margarita Torres, Ralph Escamilla, Joe Escamilla, Tony Escamilla, Roy Escamilla, Hector Escamilla, Sally Torres, Rachel Rivera, Rebecca Escamilla, Tommy Escamilla, Gilbert Escamilla, Rosie Mercer, Nelda Escamilla and Johnny Escamilla. 54, Grandchildren, 102, Great Grandchildren and 11, Great-Great Grandchildren.

Services for Maria will be held at 9:00AM Monday, July 13, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Fletcher, officiating. Burial will follow at the Van Alstyne Cemetery.

A come and go visitation will be from 4:00PM to 8:00PM Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the funeral home. The family has requested for the funeral services to be recorded and will be posted the following day on Maria's obituary wall for family and friends to view.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store