Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow's Earnheart FH
201 W Maple St
Whitewright, TX 75491
(903) 364-2215
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
McKinney, TX
Maria Guadalupe (Valles) Orozco

Maria Guadalupe Valles Orozco
TRENTON - Maria Guadalupe Valles Orozco, 85, of Trenton, Texas, died Thursday at her home in Trenton, Texas.
A funeral Mass will held 11a.m. Tuesday at St. Michael the Archangel
Catholic Church, in McKinney. Father Javier Diaz will officiate. A Rosary will be held 7 p.m.
Monday at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel, Whitewright. Deacon Branimir of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, Bonham will preside.
She is survived by her children, Mary Lopez, Cristina Orozco, Ramon Orozco and Jesse
Orozco all of Trenton; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019
