Maria Josefa Nicholson, 80, of Denison, TX passed away on October 24, 2020. The family will have a private service at a later date.

Maria Josefa Nicholson was born in Retorta, (region of Galicia) Spain to José Badas Ogando and Dolores Rodriguez Penín de Badas on June 3, 1940. Maria grew up in A Ponte Liñares, Spain. She emigrated from Spain to Caracas, Venezuela as a young woman. In Venezuela, she met and fell in love with Raymond Nicholson. She immigrated to America, and they were married on February 14, 1966 in Jefferson, Arkansas. Maria attended Grayson County College and worked for Sears, LOF Glass, and Lone Star Foods. Maria was a baker for Wal Mart in Sherman, TX for 15 years and was a long time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Sherman.

Maria is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Nicholson and his parents Thomas Edward Nicholson and Ima Lee Ness, and her parents José Badas Ogando and Dolores Rodriguez Penín de Badas, sisters-in-law Maxine White, and Nadine Carmichael, and brothers-in-law Ronald Nicholson and Don Nicholson, and niece Belinda Carmichael.

Maria is survived by daughter Marina L. Jarvis (Don Jarvis) of Sherman, TX, son Kenneth A. Nicholson (Carrie Nicholson) of Denison, TX, sisters Aurora Badas (Carmelo) de Melóne of Caracas, Venezuela, Concepción Badas (Román) de Varela of Vigo, Spain, Rosa Badas (Juaquín) de Carvalho of Vigo, Spain, brothers Julio Badas (Teresa) of Lalín, Spain, Pepe Badas (Lucy) of Vigo, Spain, and Angel Badas of Madrid, Spain, Robert Lee Ness of Arkansas, grandchildren Ava R. Jarvis of NY, Thomas J. Jarvis of TX, Donald "Duke" L. Jarvis of TX, Mara Nicholson of TX, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to Heart to Heart Hospice, the Sherman Public Library, or the Grayson County Humane Society.

The family of Maria J. Nicholson wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice, Dr. Jennifer Laing, Dr. Roque and the nurses at Texas Oncology, the staff at the Mary Crowley Cancer Center for the wonderful care provided.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 29, 2020.