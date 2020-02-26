|
Maria Joy Wade 79, of Kemp, Oklahoma passed away Saturday morning February 22, 2020 at her home with her family at her side. Surviving is her Husband, Elbert Wade of the home, Kemp, Oklahoma. Daughter Jewel Wade of Kerrville, Texas and Sister Martha Weldon and husband James of Massillon, Ohio.
A Funeral Service for Maria Joy Wade will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning February 27, 2020 at the Kemp Baptist Church with Pastor Roger Speers officiating. Burial will follow in the Kemp Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cunningham Funeral Home in Colbert, Oklahoma.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020