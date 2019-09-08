|
Maria Rita Reyna was born on October 30, 1929 in Sabinas Hidalgo Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Her parents were Natalio Cruz Benavidez and Victoriana Trevino. She was 1 of 4 siblings. On September 4, 2019 our loving mother, Maria Rita Reyna, died in the city of Detroit, MI. She was 89 years old. She was married to Eligio Reyna with who she had 7 children. She was widowed at the age of 40 and at 46 years old she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and from there she served him with true devotion.
She migrated to the US in 1990. She also studied in the Seminary CLADIC of Los Angeles, CA at an advanced age in her life. She received the calling from her Lord and Savior to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She received her ministry credentials from CLADIC – Latin American Council of Christian Churches. She had the privilege of being able to minister at several churches in Northern California which were Sanger, CA and Mendota, CA. Her last ministry was here in Sherman, TX at Bethel church. She retired from the ministry at the age of 76. She gave us and all those that knew her a great example of what it is to truly be a servant of the Lord and demonstrating faith in him.
Her family will honor her memory with showing to all love and kindness, as this is what she showed to many. She is survived by her 7 children, 6 males and 1 female, which are Juan Manuel Reyna wife Juana Reyna, Miguel Angel Reyna wife Silvia Reyna, Jose Antonio Reyna wife Adela Reyna, Faustino Reyna wife Consuelo Reyna, Maria Lozano husband Rev. Margarito Lozano, Eligio Reyna wife Adela Reyna, and Rev. Roberto Reyna wife Sophia Reyna. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 9th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019