Maria Rodriguez, 84, of Collinsville, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Denton.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Collinsville Church of Christ in Collinsville. Graveside services will immediately follow at Gunter Cemetery. A family visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.
She is survived by her sons, Freddie Rodriguez of Cypress, Ruben Rodriguez of San Antonio, and Gilbert (Kathy) of Collinsville; daughter, Gracie (Chris) Hill of Trenton; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 20, 2019