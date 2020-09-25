WHITEWRIGHT–Marie Chism, age 91, of Whitewright, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Marie was born in Whitesboro, Texas on November 11, 1928 to Jason Ernest Hood and Lola Katherine Campbell Hood. She married Everett Chism on March 24, 1951.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, Whitewright, Texas.
She worked hard from the time she was in her teens. She worked at several cafes in Whitewright and helped her brother Percy in the fields by driving a tractor, working in the corn fields, and picking cotton all day long. Then she would go home and cook supper for her young daughter and husband. She loved her flowers and could grow almost anything. She loved working outside and always planted a big garden.
She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They called her Nanny.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Thompson (Doyle) of Whitewright; grandson, Jeff Thompson and wife Camille of Whitesboro; granddaughter, Heather Thompson of Richardson; 3 wonderful great-grandsons, Bryce, Brant and Hayes; sister, Edna Christian of Sherman; and many nieces and nephews, and lots of loving friends.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Everett (Chiz) Chism; her Mom and Dad; her brother, Percy Tracy and infant brother Jessie Hood; and sisters, Nina Barnes, and Junie Norris.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 1:30pm in the chapel of Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Whitewright followed by the service at 2:30pm. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Whitewright, Texas.
Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com