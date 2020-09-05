After 97 years of walking this earthly world, Marie Frances Gardner Edmonds is now wrapped in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father. She passed away September 2, 2020 at her home in Sherman, Texas, surrounded by many of her loved ones. She was gentle, kind, strong, brave and faithful. Her eyes have seen so much, her ears have heard sadness and laughter, her lips have kissed a thousand times, her arms have hugged and comforted and cradled her babies. Her heart was so full of love, her body that worked so hard at life is now at rest.

Marie was born on May 24, 1923 to Frank and Emma Gardner in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. She was the oldest of five daughters. In 1939 she met and married Minor O. Edmonds and began her career as a military wife and mother of nine children. She is survived by her son, Frank Edmonds and wife Linda of San Diego, CA; daughter Carolyn Sue Boyle of Westminster, MD; son-law- William Gowans and wife Jane of Pottsboro, TX; daughter Kathleen Trigilio and husband Richard of Montgomery, AL; daughter Mary Sprouffske and son-in-law James of Clayton, GA; daughter Jeanette Ament and son-in-law Chuck of Reisterstown, MD; daughter Elizabeth Gail Coyle and son-in-law Buddy of Denison, TX; daughter Barbara Willis and son-in-law James of Tom Bean, TX; and daughter Emily Edmonds of Sherman, TX. Marie is survived by twenty-six grandchildren, sixty-six great grandchildren and nine great great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Patricia Loth of Kempner, TX and Jean Ching of Sacramento, CA; brother-in-law Dick Edmonds of Placerville, CA; and sister-in-law Viola Edmonds of McClouth, Kansas. She was also adored by many nieces and nephews on both the Edmonds and Gardner sides of the family. She will be remembered by many as "Spitfire" and the matriarch of our family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, MSgt Minor Edmonds, her parents, Frank and Emma Gardner; two sisters Betty Towery, and Barbara Bernard, one daughter Phyllis Gowans,; one son-in-law Charles Boyle, one granddaughter Elizabeth Boyle and a great grandson Jed Gowans.

A rosary will be said for Marie in the Dannel Funeral Home Chapel at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 8. 2020 and a visitation will be held from 6:30 to 8:00.

There will be a Christian Mass on September 9, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Sherman, TX. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons.

Burial will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 9:30 A.M.

"For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life." - John 3:16

