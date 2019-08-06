Home

Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Itasca Cemetery
Itasca,, TX
View Map
Resources
Marie Kate Davis


1932 - 2019
Marie Kate Davis Obituary
Surrounded by her devoted friends, Marie Kate Davis, age 87, peacefully departed this life on August 3, 2019, in Sherman, Texas.  Marie was born in Ft. Worth, Texas, to proud parents, William Franklin Davis and Lolita Olive Buchanan Davis, on March 10, 1932.   After graduating from Itasca High School, she attended The University of Texas and graduated with a B.S. Degree in physical education and then completed her Master of Arts Degree at Austin College.  Marie taught school in Seguin, Dumas, and Sherman ISD at Dillingham where she volunteered for many years after retiring from teaching.  Marie was a member of the Ex-Students Association of The University of Texas, Texas State Teachers Association, Altrusa International, and Covenant Presbyterian Church.
Marie will be lovingly remembered by her brother, Bill Davis and partner, Oscar Camacho of San Antonio, Texas; special friends, Doug Walters, Linda and Larry Scott, Cindy and Keith Carlisle, and Teresa Banks, all of Sherman, Texas; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Dannel Funeral Home.  Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Itasca Cemetery, Itasca, Texas. Memorials may be made to the .  Arrangements are by Dannel Funeral Home and Clayton Kay Funeral Home, Alvarado, Texas.
The friends and family of Marie wish to extend their sincere thanks to the caregivers at Preston Place, Heart to Heart Hospice, and Hospice Plus for their attention and loving care in her final days.  God has her in His arms; we have her in our hearts.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019
