Marilin "Piddle" Nowlin Kelley, age 81, of Frisco, TX, passed away June 6, 2020. She was born October 17, 1938, in Sherman, TX, to T. R. & Stella Camp Nowlin & graduated from Sherman High School in 1957. Piddle attended The University of Texas at Austin for three years, then graduated from East Texas State with a degree in Education in 1961, specializing in Speech & Hearing Therapy. She married Jeff Kelley on June 24, 1961, in Sherman, TX, where they had two children, Jeff & Kristen, and lived for several years before moving to Austin, TX. They also spent time living in Lexington, KY, Overland Park, KS & Ridgefield, CT, working as a realtor before they returned to Plano, TX, in 1986 & lived for 32 years before moving to Frisco in 2018. Once back in Texas, Piddle spent her time volunteering with Assistance League of Dallas & entertaining her kids' college friends. She later became the best grandmother to her beloved grandchildren who affectionately called her "Pio."
Piddle will be deeply missed by all who knew her & her fun-loving nature & sweet disposition. She was a true lady.
Piddle is survived by her husband, Jeff Kelley of Frisco, TX; her son, Jeff Kelley & wife, Jackie of Plano, TX; her daughter, Kristen Kelley Hyden of Coppell, TX; her grandchildren, Melissa Kelley, Sarah Hyden, Reed Kelley & Emma Hyden; her sister, Normalin "Punkie" Nowlin Howard & husband, Chuck of Plano, TX; her nephews, Chuck Howard & Scott Howard; her niece, Angela Howard; & her cousin, Deborah Gleaves.
Piddle was preceded in death by her parents & son-in-law, Scott Hyden.
A visitation will be held at Berkshire Chapel, 9073 Berkshire Drive, Frisco, TX 75033, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at West Hill Cemetery, 1304 West Lamar Street, Sherman, TX 75092, on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. To convey condolences & submit an online memorial, please visit TJMFuneral.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 12, 2020.
