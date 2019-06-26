|
Marilyn Brooks, 78, of Durant, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Texoma Regional Medical Center in Denison.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at Community Christian Church in Durant. A family visitation will be at 10 a.m. at the same location. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
She is survived by her brother, Chester 'Marla'; and her sister in laws, Judy, and Martha.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 26, 2019
