Marilyn Daniel McJimsey was born May 23, 1935 to Dr. Dubose B Daniel and Marie B. Daniel. Our beloved "Mare" passed from this life to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, February 17, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister Barbara Davis and husband Jacke; her daughter Barbara McJimsey and husband Roy; son Bert McJimsey and wife Karen; grandchildren Bert A. McJimsey III, Mason L. McJimsey, Daniel Paxton and wife Kristin, Zachary Paxton and wife Christina, and Ellen Phillips and husband Zane; great-grandchildren Hattie, Grady and Cason.
Marilyn graduated from Carthage High School in Carthage Texas and obtained a Bachelor and Master of Science in Physical Education from Baylor University in Waco Texas. She was an avid golfer, winning the Woodlawn Ladies Club Championship three different years. She has a long history of volunteering with the Boys Club, Girls Club, Sherman Service League, Richardson Medical Center and Scottish Rite Hospital.
Family visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, 5 PM to 7 PM, at Hawthorn Funeral in Carthage, TX. A private family graveside service will be held Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Daniel Spring Baptist Encampment, https://danielspringscamp.com/give/ or the .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020