Obituary Flowers Marilyn Rae Marshall was born born June 1, 1927 in Greenville, PA, the second of three girls. She attended Penn High School and was active in acapella choir, in plays (thesbian) and in writing the high school paper. She graduated in the top third of her class.



She then moved to Cleveland, OH in June of 1945. She worked for Diebold Safe & Lock until December, 1945. Then she moved to Salem, NJ and worked with Bell Telephone as an operator. While living in Salem she met John (Jack) Sickler. She and Jack later moved to Denver, CO where they were married in February, 1947. In April of '47 they moved to San Diego, CA. Their first daughter was born in Dec. of '47. Marilyn and Jack had 5 more children. Paul was born in Greenville, PA. David was born in Salem, NJ. Joe was born in San Diego, CA. Jeanne was born in La Mesa, CA and Jim was also born in La Mesa.



Marilyn was very active in the catholic church. She also journaled her travels and daily activities. She and Jack moved to Alaska with 5 children prior to Alaska becoming a state. They lived in a small rented house which included an outhouse and an outside well but no running water. Later they moved to a rented home in the country which included an outhouse and cold running water. Meanwhile they began building an A-frame on their homestead in the country. A bad storm hit in the winter and Marilyn said "let's go to California". So they packed up the family and drove to El Cajon, CA. In the summer, Jack went back to Alaska to finish the house and then came back to El Cajon. Marilyn was divorced in 1968.



In 1971 she met and married Harvey Marshall. Harvey also had 6 children. They moved to Rancho Cordova, CA and lived there for a few years, then moved to Denison, TX to be near Marilyn's youngest daughter. Harvey passed away in 1993. During their marriage she and Harvey attended college to attain their degrees. After their retirement they performed numerous volunteer work, which included 15 years as a tax consultant, 6 years with the health department and 8 years with the library. She and Harvey also traveled the U.S. to visit numerous historical sites and to write family genealogy.



Survivors include: daughter, Mary Raftery (Jay) in Grants Pass; son, Paul Sickler (Marcia) in Black Creek BC, Canada; son, David Sickler (Judy) in Bradenton, FL; son, Joe Sickler (Jan) Little Rock, AR; daughter, Jeanne Hodges (Kevin) in Durant, OK and son, Jim Sickler (Lynda) in Palmdale, CA. She is also survived by 4 step children, 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 7, 2019