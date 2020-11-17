Marilyn (Stallings) Thompson entered into life on June 20, 1941 and entered into rest on November 12, 2020 at the age of 79. A celebration of her life graveside service will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday November 17, 2020 at the Albany Cemetery in Albany, Oklahoma with Rev. Michael Calhoun officiating.

Mrs. Thompson is survived by her four children, son Jonathan Carl Thompson (Johnny) of Calera, Oklahoma, daughter Lisa Carol (Thompson) Stein of Orlando, Florida, son, Stacey Van Thompson of Calera, Oklahoma, son, Jason McLain Thompson of Colbert, Oklahoma, 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, twin sister, Carolyn G (Stallings) Aguilar of Denison, Texas, brother Dalton Stallings of Calera, Oklahoma, and sister, Betty June (Stallings) Hefner of Springfield, Oregon.

A special thank you to our mother's lifelong friend Mary Lou Dillingham.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

