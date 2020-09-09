Marilyn Traer, a resident of Durant, Oklahoma joined her Savior in Plano, Texas on September 1, 2020 at the age of 89. Family hour will be from 9-10:00 AM on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma. A memorial service in her honor will be held at 10:00 AM after the visitation with Bro. Mike Wingfield officiating. Her final earthly resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant. A lunch will be served at the Roberta Baptist Church in Roberta after the memorial service.

Mrs. Traer is survived by her cherished daughters, Diane Teng and husband Mo of Plano, Texas and Tina Traer of Durant, Oklahoma, 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, brothers, David Kubosh and wife Chris and Doyle Kubosh of Durant, Oklahoma.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

