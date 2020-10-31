Marion H. Ingram, 79, of Calera, Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

Mr. Ingram is survived by his family, wife of 56 years, Marsha, one son, David W. Ingram, two daughters, Rebekah D. Ingram-Gothard, Connie E. Ingram, 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, brothers, Claude Ingram and Bennett Ingram, sisters, Lucille Brown, Bonnie Sinor, Maudie Skinner, and Lavern Aker.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.er 31, 2020 at Trinity Lighthouse Church with his son, David W. Ingram officiating. Family and friends will gather at the church to visit one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow in Colbert Oklahoma at Garden of Memory Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

