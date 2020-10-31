1/
MARION H. INGRAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARION's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion H. Ingram, 79, of Calera, Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mr. Ingram is survived by his family, wife of 56 years, Marsha, one son, David W. Ingram, two daughters, Rebekah D. Ingram-Gothard, Connie E. Ingram, 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, brothers, Claude Ingram and Bennett Ingram, sisters, Lucille Brown, Bonnie Sinor, Maudie Skinner, and Lavern Aker.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.er 31, 2020 at Trinity Lighthouse Church with his son, David W. Ingram officiating. Family and friends will gather at the church to visit one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow in Colbert Oklahoma at Garden of Memory Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved