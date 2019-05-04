|
|
|
Marion Louise Reynoldson, 78, of Sherman, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Sherman.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, at First United Methodist Church in Sherman. Rev. Joe Ed Goolsby will officiate. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. May 5 at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by her husband Wayne; children Jan Reynoldson (Domenico), David (Kathy) Reynoldson, Amt (John) Barnard; and four grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.dannelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 4, 2019
Read More