Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Sherman, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Reynoldson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Louise Reynoldson


1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Marion Louise Reynoldson Obituary
Marion Louise Reynoldson, 78, of Sherman, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Sherman.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, at First United Methodist Church in Sherman. Rev. Joe Ed Goolsby will officiate. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. May 5 at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by her husband Wayne; children Jan Reynoldson (Domenico), David (Kathy) Reynoldson, Amt (John) Barnard; and four grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.dannelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 4, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.