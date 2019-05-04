Services for Marion Louise Reynoldson, 78, of Sherman, who passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Carrus Specialty Hospital in Sherman, will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Sherman at 10 a.m. Rev. Joe Ed Goolsby will officiate. Interment will follow at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman. The family will greet friends on Sunday, May 5, at Dannel Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.. Pallbearers for Mrs. Reynoldson will be Andrew Reynoldson, Cameron Reynoldson, Scott Reynoldson, Brian Reynoldson, Jason Reynoldson, and Joe Reynoldson.

Marion was born on July 17, 1940 in Lyons, Nebraska, to Paul and Clara Moseman. The family moved to O'Neill, Nebraska, where she attended schools, graduating from high school in 1958. She graduated from Commercial Extension Business College in Omaha and continued to work there until she married Wayne Reynoldson in O'Neill in 1961. They had four children, Jan, Joan, David, and Amy and because of her husband's job, the family moved often. They lived in several states including Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado, before retiring to Sherman, Texas.

Marion has always been an active member of the Methodist church. She taught Sunday school, bible classes and led youth fellowship. With her children, she was involved in 4H, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Camp Fire, Order of the Eastern Star and Job's Daughters, and enjoyed being active in her grandchildren's activities. With her husband, she was a member of Lion's Club for over 30 years. Marion had a passion for genealogy and traced her family's heritage back to Germany. She was very creative and loved to paint with many mediums and was also good at sewing, embroidery, and crafts. Marion enjoyed music and played the French horn in school and professionally. She also had an affinity for Siamese cats. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Marion was preceded in death by her daughter, Joan; her parents; and her brother Paul Moseman, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne; her children; Jan Reynoldson and husband Domenico Rapiti of Assergi, Italy, David Reynoldson and wife Kathy of Round Rock, Texas, and Amy Barnard and husband John of Sherman; four grandchildren, Andrew Reynoldson, Cameron Reynoldson, Emily Schaffer, and Francesca Rapiti, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marion's name to First United Methodist Church Sherman.

You may sign the online registry at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 4, 2019