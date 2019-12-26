|
Marion Pi'ilani (Aquino) Martin of Georgetown, Texas passed away on December 21, 2019 at the age of 54. She was born on April 29, 1965 to Jose Aquino and Violet (Mahelona) Aquino in Kaunakakai, Molokai, Hawaii. Marion married Clayton Hunter Martin on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. She attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Georgetown ward.
Marion is survived by her husband, Clayton H. Martin of Georgetown; children, Thomas L. Sikes of Midvale, Utah, Charissa Iwilani Taylor and her husband, Jordan of Melissa, Texas, Amber Louise Martin of Fort-Worth, Texas, Alexander Charles Martin and his wife, Trina Jo of Coralville, Iowa and Arielle Martin of America Fork, Utah; grandchildren, Emma, Hollis, Bruce, Troy, and Lauren Taylor; siblings, David Aquino of Molokai, Hawaii, Winifred Lopez of Molokai, James Aquino of Las Vegas, Nevada, John Aquino of Maui, Hawaii, Mariam Kikukawa of Maui, Marilyn Kaulili of Molokai, Muriel Ting of Long Beach, California, Jose Aquino, Jr. and his wife, Penny of Bristol, Tennessee, and Joseph Aquino of Maui.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Aquino and Violet Aquino Cabalar.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2700 Roundrock Trail, Plano, Texas 75075. Interment is to follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Monday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 218 Serenada Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78628.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019