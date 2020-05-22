|
Our husband, our father, our grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, Marion (Billy) Robert Pendergrass left the old dirt road of which he was so fond, and started on his journey along streets of gold, Monday May 19, 2020 at his home in Mineral Wells surrounded by family.
He was born November 12, 1939 to Marion Lee Richard Pendergrass and Eleanor May Banks in Brownwood Texas. He served his country in the United States Army. He married the love of his life Betty Jo Pendergrass June 15, 1961.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Marion and Eleanor, wife; Betty Jo, daughter; Patty Lynn and brother; Charles.
Marion is survived by sisters; Velma Edwards of Dixon California, Martha Sue Withers and husband Larry of Achille Oklahoma, Francis Perry of Brownwood Texas, Wanda May Copeland of Cartwright Oklahoma. Children; Billy Dean Pendergrass and wife Sandra of Durant Oklahoma, Tina Pendergrass of Mineral Wells Texas, Tammy Michelle Pendergrass and wife Jami of Phoenix Arizona, Ruby Kling/Roden and husband James of Mineral Wells, Texas. Grandchildren; Donald Joe Green III, Dustin Robert Green and wife Robin, Colby Lee Green and wife Crystal, Zachary Green, Angelica Lena Grulich and husband Cricket, Serenity ReaLynn, Becca Marie, Corrine Nichole, Nicholas Jacob, Kera Russell and husband Wayland, Stephanie Robertson and husband David, Bradley Dean, Kassie Ann, Great- Grandchildren; Dallas, Alicia, Jerry, Jeremy, Delaney, Lawson, Dawson, Amethyst, Heaven, Hailey, Hadalina, Havana. He also leaves behind countless family and friends.
Graveside services will be held Saturday May 23, 2020 at Rose Wood Cemetery in Achille Oklahoma at 11:00 am, Officiated by Roger Speers of Kemp Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be, Tammy Pendergrass, Dustin Green, Colby Green, Zachary Green, Bradley Pendergrass, Dallas Smith, Issac Miller, and Jose Perez. Honorary Pallbearers, Jerry & Jeremy Smith, and Joshua House.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 22, 2020