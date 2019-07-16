|
Tom passed away July 9, 2019. Celebration of his life to be held at Alsbury Baptist Church,Burleson Texas.July 27th at 3:30 PM. He was survived by his three daughters, Theresa(Butch), Barbara (Frank), and Brenda (Danny); Eight Grandchildren, Shannon, Tommy, David, Danny, Joseph, Brian, Christopher and Jaime; thirteen great-grandchildren, three brothers; one sister; and a host of dear friends. Donation to Disabled American Veterans in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 16, 2019