Marion Wayne Prine, age 84 of Winnsboro, TX, passed away at his residence on Saturday, April 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Marion was born on June 14, 1934 in Ennis, TX to W. J. Prine & Lorane Bowers. He worked in his younger years as a Real Estate agent.
He is survived by his son; Ben Warren, other extended family & friends.
No service is planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 26, 2019
