Marjorie Beth Shires Price, age 87 of Winnfield, Louisiana, passed away peacefully June 16, 2020 at Forest Haven Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Jonesboro, Louisiana. Marjorie was born on January 8, 1933 in Gordonville, Texas. She was the third of four children born to Fred and Mary Shires. She lived with her family on her grandfather's farm until the construction of Lake Texoma when the family moved to Pottsboro, Texas. Marjorie enjoyed telling stories of life on the farm, herding and milking cows, and walking six miles barefoot through the snow to school one way. The family had a happy life despite the difficult economic times. Upon beginning school in Pottsboro, Marjorie skipped two grades and matriculated as a 5th grade student. Her father, Fred, helped her learn all of the multiplication tables in a single night. She graduated from high school in Denison, Texas as a cute and spunky Denison Yellow Jacket. After high school, she moved to Dallas, Texas to attend Draughons Business College and met the love of her life, Ted Price. Her parents were none too pleased that this handsome, smooth-talking, "web-footed Cajun" was wooing their daughter in hopes of whisking her away to Louisiana. Marjorie and Ted were married January 10, 1951 in Dallas, Texas.
Ted began his career working for Coca-Cola in Tyler, Texas, but, in 1952, the couple relocated to Ted's hometown of Tioga, Louisiana where they both worked for the Roy O Martin Lumber Company. Marjorie remained at Roy O Martin as a bookkeeper for ten years until she and Ted opened Autumn Leaves Nursing Home in 1962 in Winnfield, Louisiana. Marjorie had the work ethic of a north Texas farm girl and an accountant's attention to detail. She quickly developed a passion for the nursing home profession and its residents. Ted served as the administrator of Autumn Leaves, and Marjorie was the assistant administrator and bookkeeper. She often reminisced about the challenges of the emerging nursing home profession. At times, she was required to pitch in as a cook, nurse, and housekeeper. On one occasion, Marjorie went to work Monday morning and didn't leave the facility until Saturday evening. She received her nursing facility administrator's license in May of 1970. As the Price family built additional nursing facilities, Marjorie became a leader and teacher for new administrators and bookkeepers. According to her son, Teddy, she would occasionally present Ted with an issue regarding daily functions to which he would reply, "Well heck, Marjorie, fix it!" She was an active partner in over forty nursing facilities over the course of her life and the recipient of the Louisiana Nursing Home Association Pioneer Award. Marjorie was still actively working at Central Management in Winnfield, Louisiana.
In her spare time, Marjorie loved traveling, playing dominoes and cards with friends and grandchildren, going to the beach, and reading her Bible. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Mary Shires and her husband Ted D. Price. She is also preceded in death by her child David Price, grandchild Joshua Price and siblings Billy Mac Shires, Evelyn Wright, and Don Shires.
She leaves to cherish her memory two children: Freda Zimmerman (Jimmy Dale) and Teddy R. Price (Susan); seven grandchildren: Heather Jones (Jimmy), Heath Zimmerman, Charity Price, Holly Maumalanga (Sione), Elizabeth Price, Katie Price, and Teddy Darrell Price; and five great-grandchildren: David Jones (Kayla), Luke Jones, Mele'ana Maumalanga, Kai Maumalanga, and Jasper Price.
Due to the current pandemic and concerns for public health, a private memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Winnfield with Reverends Trey Etheridge and Brian McAllister officiating. Services are under the direction of Southern Funeral Home of Winnfield. Friends are invited to attend the graveside services on Thursday at approximately 11:00 a.m. at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Winnfield.
Pallbearers will be Teddy Darrell Price, Luke Jones, David Jones, Heath Zimmerman, Matt Walton, and Sione Maumalanga. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Ledbetter, Gregg Davies, Quincy Carter, and Stanley Martin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 18, 2020.