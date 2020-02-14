|
Marjorie Cotter Briggs passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 at Traditions Senior Living and Memory Care. Marjorie was born in Wyandotte, Oklahoma on November 26, 1929 to Mont and Mary Cotter.
Marjorie was a very spunky little lady that spent her life being a loving mother, Grandma, Gigi, and loyal wife. She took these jobs very seriously and did them with compassion and enthusiasm. She was the "cool" grandma that played video games with her grandkids and loved entertaining them. During the summer months, she took them on vacation and traveled all over the United States. She could tell you many funny stories about their travels.
She was a longtime member of the Woodlawn Country Club and was also a member of the Ladies Golf Association. She found playing golf on any day that ended in "y" and the course was open. She was one of the few that earned a trophy for hitting a "hole in one." She loved all her golfing buddies and made many memories with them as they traveled around Texas playing on different golf courses.
Marjorie spent many years in Maracaibo, Venezuela where her husband worked for Standard Oil of California. She loved the tropical climate and the American families she met there. They would become her lifelong friends. Maracaibo would always hold a special place in her heart because her youngest daughter was born there.
Marjorie was a member of the Wyandotte Indian Tribe. She was very proud of the fact that her dad was the chief of the Wyandotte Tribe. Therefore, she was an Indian princess. A title she bragged about often.
Her daughter Terri Briggs Langford and husband Doug of Sherman survives Marjorie. Her four grandchildren Lenzy Langford Herdocia and husband Carlos of Austin, Texas; Alisha Cary Howell and husband Logan of McAlester, Oklahoma; Jentry Langford of Plano, Texas; Sean Cary and wife Heather of Ponder, Texas; Her sisters, Maxine Martin and Marilyn McCreary and many great grandchildren also survive her. Her husband Bill Briggs, daughter Kristi Briggs Cary, and sister Mary Alice Farrell preceded her in death.
The family would like to thank Traditions and Guardian Home Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas. Marjorie will be buried in the Wyandotte Indian Cemetery along with her husband at a later time.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020