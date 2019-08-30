|
Marjorie Montene Elliott, of Sherman, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Dannel Funeral Home Chapel.
She is survived by her son, Perry Lynn Elliott; daughters, Maxine Claudette Thomas, Barbara Gayle Williams (Michael), and Amanda Levon Pepe (Daniel); daughter-in-law, Patricia Elliott; sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019