Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Marjorie Montene Elliott, of Sherman, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Dannel Funeral Home Chapel.
She is survived by her son, Perry Lynn Elliott; daughters, Maxine Claudette Thomas, Barbara Gayle Williams (Michael), and Amanda Levon Pepe (Daniel); daughter-in-law, Patricia Elliott; sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Please visit the online registry at www.dannelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019
