Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
(903) 465-2323
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Denison, TX
MARJORIE GOFF


1923 - 2020
MARJORIE GOFF Obituary
Surrounded by loving family, Marjorie Dell (Lively) Goff, age 96, passed away on January 31, 2020, due to complications from a stroke. As the only child of Jim and Ora Lively, she was born in Houston, Arkansas on August 27, 1923. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Rollo Goff, and her parents.
She leaves behind, to cherish her memories, the following children: son, Jim Goff, son Jack Goff and wife Judy, daughter Cheryl Roach and husband Dean, daughter Dawn Archer and husband Mike. Her grandchildren are Brian Goff, Jennifer Cuda, Jonah and Justin Roach, Breann Rollins, Jordan Goff, Chase Archer, and Blair Quigg. Great grandchildren are Jillian Goff, Shannen Caudill, Finley Cuda, Lindsey and Matthew Roach, Jacob Cartwright, Sebastian Vineyard, Graham Archer, and Harper and Emery Quigg. She would have been a great-great grandmother for the first time later this year.
Although never having worked outside her home, Marjorie was a worker and someone who felt guilty if she was not "doing something." Her main purpose in life was to care for her family. From tending to her ill husband, sitting with her grandchildren, ironing clothes (which she did beautifully), fixing meals, etc.,she was always there for everyone. Marjorie enjoyed reading, watching sports of all kinds (especially golf), and a love of cards and correspondence, always handwritten.
Funeral Services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Denison, where she has been a long-time church member, on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1pm.
Marjorie will be laid to rest at Cedarlawn on February 7, 2020 at 10am.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Goff family.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020
